Hà Nội focuses on industrial, commercial development in 2023

VIETNAM, January 13 -

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade will focus on reviewing and completing industrial, trade and logistics development plans to integrate into the Hà Nội Capital master plan.

Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, vice chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee, made the statement at a conference on implementing tasks of Hà Nội's industry and trade sector in 2023 held this week.

Accordingly, the department needs to have specific solutions to develop the industrial sector, including key industries and supporting industries.

At the same time, the department needs to solve difficulties and obstacles, and support enterprises in restoring production and business and attracting investment to have large industrial projects playing an important role in increasing production capacity.

In addition, the department needs to speed up investment in the infrastructure of industrial clusters, effectively implement the industrial promotion programmes, and strengthen measures on ensuring electricity supply for production, business and people's daily life.

The department also should have a specific roadmap to start the construction of 34 new industrial clusters and improve the operational efficiency of 70 existing industrial clusters.

Quyền also said the department must promote international economic integration, and take advantage of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). It will also renovate trade promotion activities, and implement market expansion solutions for high value-added products or product groups with a high export turnover.

In 2023, it will continue to support enterprises to bring goods to foreign distribution channels, and promote the development of the domestic market in association with the "Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods" campaign.

This department will carry out market stabilisation measures, and propose solutions to increase retail sales of consumer goods and services in the city.

It will strengthen management for the quality and price of essential commodities to control inflation, especially before and during the Lunar New Year.

It also promote the development and management of e-commerce activities.

In 2022, the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade implemented tasks and solutions to restore and promote industrial and commercial development in the city, including the organisation of 45 domestic consumption stimulus events, and the development of more than 20 points of selling products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) products.

Therefore, they promoted positive recovery of industrial production, domestic commercial activities, import and export in 2022, contributing to the city's GRDP growth of 8.89 per cent.

Notably, the industrial production value increased by about 8 per cent, higher than this year's target of 7.3-7.8 per cent and the figure of 5.37 per cent in 2021.

The municipal total retail sales of consumer goods and services in 2022 was estimated at VNĐ697.7 trillion, up 25.2 per cent compared to 2021 and higher than the target of 9-10 per cent. VNS