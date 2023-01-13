Submit Release
Spring Fair 2023 opens in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, January 13 - HÀ NỘI — The Spring Fair 2023 kicked off on Thursday in Hà Nội.

The fair is being held at the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade), 489 Hoàng Quốc Việt Street, featuring more than 100 stalls displaying agricultural specialities of enterprises, production facilities and craft villages from 20 provinces and cities.

The products introduced at the fair all meet quality standards, ensuring food safety and hygiene in all stages from production, processing, preservation to consumption.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Trần Thanh Nam said that this was an opportunity to raise consumers' awareness and the responsibility of enterprises in producing, processing, and consuming safe agricultural products; and at the same time, affirming the quality of agricultural products is increasingly guaranteed not only for exports but also for local consumption.

The fair will last until next January 19. — VNS

