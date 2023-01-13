Subscription Billing Management Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subscription Billing Management Market Value and CAGR

The subscription billing management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2021, according to a new report by Douglas Insights. Increasing demand for legacy system upgrades, compliance requirements, and subscription business strategies are driving the global subscription and billing management market.

Companies are adopting subscription billing models in order to reduce operating costs and increase customer engagement. In addition, the increasing use of cloud services and mobile platforms is driving the growth of the subscription billing management market. The market is also benefitting from the increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms and the deployment of cloud-based applications.



Subscription Billing Management Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Some of the key growth drivers for the subscription billing management market include rising consumer demand for convenience, heightened awareness about benefits and features offered through subscription-based models, growing need for consolidated billing and revenue optimization strategies among other factors. Many websites and organizations utilize subscription billing as a way to improve subscriber management. Subscription billing is a complex business strategy that uses physical or digital means of collecting fees from subscribers. Users can attach their credit or debit cards or bank details to multiple subscription and billing management services to make an automated payment.



However, some key risks associated with the growth of this market include increased cyber threats and fraud, fluctuations in economic conditions and uncertainties related to consumer behavior.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details.



Subscription Billing Management Market Keyplayers

The key players in the subscription billing management market are Vindicia, Inc., Zuora, Inc., Chargify, Inc., Recurly, Inc., Fusebill, Inc., Aria Systems, Inc., Chargent Technologies LLC., 2Checkout (Avangate), and Paymentwall.



Subscription Billing Management Market Segmentations

By Software

• Credit And Collection Management

• Receivables Management

• Quote And Pricing Management

• Subscription Order Management

• Dispute Management

• Others

By Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise

By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

By End Use

• BFSI

• Retail & E-Commerce

• IT & Telecom

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Others



