Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

The key players into the market are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bernard Family Brewery Inc., Big Drop Brewing Co., Carlsberg Breweries Group, Coors Brewing Company

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non Alcoholic Beer Market Value and CAGR

The non-alcoholic beer market size is projected to reach US$ 20.4 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2033. Non-alcoholic beer is the beer that contains very little to no alcohol. By law, non-alcoholic beers sold in the United States can contain alcohol by volume (ABV), but many brands claim to offer ABV. Non-alcoholic beers are typically brewed using one of four major methods: controlled fermentation, dealcoholization, dilution, or simulated fermentation. In all four scenarios, brewers use standard beer ingredients to maintain that familiar hoppy beer taste without the punch of alcohol.

Various research activities have shown non-alcoholic beer to improve overall cardiovascular health. This is most likely due to the polyphenols found in these products, such as polyphenol xanthohumol, a hop-derived molecule. Drinking alcohol-free beer can help lower blood pressure, inflammation, and homocysteine levels.

Non Alcoholic Beer Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The non-alcoholic beer market is growing rapidly as people are looking for healthier alternatives to traditional alcoholic beers. The key drivers for the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market are increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming healthier options, population trends that favor drinking less alcohol, and increased demand from developed economies such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific countries.

One risk is that the market may be flooded with low-quality products. Another risk is that consumers may switch to other types of drinks if they don't like nonalcoholic beer. Finally, brewers may not be able to profit from the market if it remains small.



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details - https://douglasinsights.com/non-alcoholic-beer-market



Non Alcoholic Beer Market Keyplayers

The key players into the non-alcoholic beer market are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bernard Family Brewery Inc., Big Drop Brewing Co., Carlsberg Breweries Group, Coors Brewing Company, Erdinger Weibbrau, Heineken N.V., Krombacher Brauerei, Moscow Brewing Company, Royal Swinkels Family Brewers, Suntory Holdings Limited, and Kirin Brewery Company.



Non Alcoholic Beer Market Segmentations

By Product Non-Alcoholic Beer Market has been segmented into:

• Alcohol free

• Low alcohol

By Distribution Channel Non-Alcoholic Beer Market has been segmented into:

• Store-based

• Non-Store-based



Reasons Why You Should Buy This Report

• The Non Alcoholic Beer Market report is a compilation of data from different sources and has been put together in a way that makes it easy for the reader to understand.

• It covers a wide range of topics, including Non Alcoholic Beer Market current trends, market size, and forecasted growth.

• The Non Alcoholic Beer Market report provides valuable insights that can help you make informed decisions about your business. The data is accurate and up-to-date, so you can trust the information presented.

• This Non Alcoholic Beer Market report is an excellent resource for business owners who are looking to gain an understanding of the market landscape and potential opportunities.

• It will help you identify growth sectors and predict future trends of Non Alcoholic Beer Market



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market, by Distribution Channel

2.4.1. Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Distribution Channel : 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market

5. GLOBAL NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Non-Alcoholic Beer Market - By Product

5.3.1. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market - Product 1

5.3.2. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market - Product 2

5.3.3. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market - Product 3

5.3.4. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market - Product 4

Toc Continue………………..



Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/non-alcoholic-beer-market



Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Office-

Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,

Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man

Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com

Telephone - +44 7624 248772

Web- douglasinsights.com/