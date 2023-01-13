Concrete Surface Retarders Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concrete Surface Retarders Market Value and CAGR

The concrete surface retarders market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of **% during the forecast period 2022-2032. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing awareness about the need to curb environmental pollution and safeguard human health. Furthermore, the increase in construction activities across various geographies is another key factor fueling the market demand for concrete surface retarders.

A concrete surface retarder is a chemical deactivator that is applied to fresh concrete to delay the setting of the mortar surface. A Concrete Surface Retarder is a chemical compound that delays the setting process of fresh concrete without affecting the cement's setting rate. It takes a short period of time to apply these products and they are effective.



Concrete Surface Retarders Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The increasing request from the private and non-residential development divisions around the world driving framework improvement and industrialization has been expected to drive the development of the Concrete Surface Retarders Showcase. A rise in showcase income is a result of innovative developments.

The market has accelerated due to the idea of the development of smart cities. A smart city is a place where buildings are designed, constructed, and operated using sustainable materials, which results in an excellent surface finish and a more pleasing aesthetic appearance, driving the Concrete Surface Retarders Market.

Also, the market is expected to grow due to an increasing demand from residential and non-residential construction sectors, which will lead to infrastructure development. In the forecast period, the market is expected to grow due to the growing demand for modern architecture with complex structures. However, some restraints and challenges will hamper market growth. Government regulations and other factors restrict market growth.



Concrete Surface Retarders Market Keyplayers

Some key vendors in this market are Sika AG, BASF SA, Mapei AS, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V, Parchem Construction Supplies, Russtech, The Euclid Chemical Company, GCP Applied Technologies.



Concrete Surface Retarders Market Segmentations

By Raw Material

• Organic Agents

• Inorganic Agents

By Type

• Water-Based

• Solvent-Based

By Application

• Commercial

• Residential



Table of content

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot



3 . CONCRETE SURFACE RETARDERS – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Raw Material

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Type

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

3.7.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis



6 . GLOBAL CONCRETE SURFACE RETARDERS MARKET ANALYSIS BY RAW MATERIAL

6.1 Overview by Raw Material

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Raw Material

6.4 Organic Agents Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.5 Inorganic Agents Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

………..toc continued



