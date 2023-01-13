Holly Burkett of HB Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of a global pandemic, change and disruption have become the new normal. Leaders and teams across the globe say they are overwhelmed with everything from constant churn, added workloads, and hiring freezes to increased anxiety about finances, family, and an uncertain future. These struggles have led to epic rates of workplace stress and burnout. The price of burnout is high with burned-out employees helping to fuel the Great Resignation and a tidal wave of “quiet quitters.”

Leading change, reducing burnout, and improving employee engagement are key leadership challenges and areas where leaders can benefit from working with a change management professional and coach. “Organizations are looking for support in rallying teams during crisis, reducing team burnout, and improving virtual leadership skills with a more scattered and remote workforce,” says Holly Burkett, PhD., SPHR, owner and principal of HB Consulting in Davis, CA and author of “Learning for the Long Run.” An award-winning change consultant, learning leader, coach, and speaker, she helps organizations get “wired for change” by equipping leaders and teams with the “power skills” needed to navigate the complexities of change.

“Adapting to constant change is not always easy and can seem much like changing tires on a moving car. Yet building change capability is similar to building a new muscle— with the right tools and support, and with dedicated practice and repetition, leaders can reduce the damaging impact of burnout and grow more resilient, productive, and engaged teams,” says Holly.

With over 20 years experience as a trusted business advisor to such companies as Apple, Chevron, and the National Security Agency, Holly’s consulting practice provides leadership development, change management, and performance improvement solutions geared to develop change-ready leaders across all organizational levels, including C-level leaders, mid and frontline managers, emerging leaders, and individual contributors. Her credentials as a professional change practitioner, a senior human resource professional, and recognized measurement expert, give her broad expertise in helping organizations strengthen people, processes, and cultures. She also leverages her skills as a credentialed Marshall Goldsmith coach and a select member of the Forbes Coaches Council to coach leaders and teams through change and transformation.

“The impact of constant disruption and change upon performance, morale, and organizational commitment is significant. Burnout employees are more stressed, more detached from their jobs and more likely to be job hunting, doing the minimum to get by, or taking sick days. Leaders don’t always know what to do and sometimes feel like they’re between a rock and a hard place. On one hand, they don’t want their teams to get burned out, yet they need to inspire higher productivity and performance to ramp up and rescale. Not to mention, in many cases, managers and leaders are even more burned out than their employees.”

Holly is passionate about helping leaders and teams shift “from burned-out to built-up.” She says that the COVID-19 pandemic taught many lessons about the need for more change-ready organizations, more resilient employees, and more human centered leadership. “Change is everywhere, the pressures for change leadership are real, and disruption is here to stay. Now is the time to tip the scale on burnout and double-down on wellbeing and resilience.”

How are you tipping the scale in your workplace? To learn how you and your teams can adapt better, faster, and stronger to constant change, tune in to Holly’s interview with Jim Masters on January 17th, where she’ll share practical insights, examples, and lessons learned.

Close Up Radio will feature Holly Burkett in an in interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday January 17th at 1:00 p.m. EST

For more information, visit www.hollyburkett.com

