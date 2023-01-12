Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,014 in the last 365 days.

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Vance County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, January 12 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of De’Cedric Tyquon Alston, 22 years old.

In the late evening hours of February 22, 2018, Mr. Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle near the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson, North Carolina. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 738-2200, Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925, the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

###

You just read:

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Vance County Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.