Governor Offers Reward for Information on Vance County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, January 12 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of De’Cedric Tyquon Alston, 22 years old.

In the late evening hours of February 22, 2018, Mr. Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle near the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson, North Carolina. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 738-2200, Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925, the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

