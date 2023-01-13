This Cookbook Is Saving Animals
If it’s gluten-free, that doesn’t mean it's grain-free, but if something is grain-free, it’s automatically gluten-free!”PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California resident, Barbara Hankey-Rogers has always had a big heart for animals. So, when she finished her best-selling grain-free cookbook (for humans) ‘It’s A No Grainer’, she wanted to make sure that each book purchased could make an impact in the lives of animals in her area. Barbara donates 20% off all book sales to www.lovingallanimals.org whose mission is “to join with other local and national Animal Welfare Organizations to maximize programs intended to stop the killing of adoptable animals.”
Did you know that:
• Roughly 6.5 million animals enter shelters each year but only 3.2 million are adopted. (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals)
• On average, 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized every year in the United States. (https://chat.openai.com/chat)
Barbara Hankey-Rogers is not a professional chef, nutritionist, or health care practitioner. However, she is a self-proclaimed foodie who dramatically improved her health (now 74 years young) and adopted a grain-free lifestyle. Like many people, Barbara tried low-fat, Vegan and gluten-free diets but none of these worked for her. Rogers also realized that so many people were confused about various aspects of the grain-free lifestyle. Barbara often can be heard telling people one of these grain-free nuggets of truth; “If it’s gluten-free, that doesn’t mean it's grain-free, but if something is grain-free, it’s automatically gluten-free!”
As an advocate for animals, Barbara Hankey-Rogers is using her cookbook to save the lives of so many shelter animals. You can help support this cause, while also enjoying her amazing book, by clicking here.
For those that haven’t yet explored a grain-free lifestyle, ‘It’s A No Grainer’ cookbook will introduce you to over 180 recipes that are not only grain-free, but absolutely delicious. Benefits such as improved immune system support, weight loss support, and increased energy are just a few of the reasons to go grain-free.
