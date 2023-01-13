Struggling Real Estate Agent Working 2 Jobs Turns Life Around After Joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed

Omar Munoz went full in after joining YHSGR and has experienced a breakthrough first year.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed is pleased to announce that real estate agent Omar Munoz who had completed all training diligently, has had a stellar first year at the brokerage. Like many families battling inflation and living paycheck to paycheck, Omar worked two jobs to make ends meet, including being a licensed real estate agent for 2 years. However, he needed help in brokerages that offered little support and vision for success. That’s when he followed his team leader and real estate veteran David Delgado and decided to join the Your Home Sold Guaranteed (YHSGR).

As part of team Elevate at YHSGR and working full time, he has helped 10 families buy a home in just 8 months. He said about his journey in the brokerage, “When I first got my license, it was a bit scary because I saw the stats of how many real estate agents quit the first year into a benign license. I kept hearing that, at best new agents were closing 1-2 deals a year, equivalent to working at McDonalds’ and earning $30,000 a year. At the same time, I had a full-time job at an Animal Hospital working in the orthopedic Surgery department. It was difficult working two different career jobs at the same time. I had no luck, progress, knowledge, and very little support system from the office brokerage I was previously in.”

According to Omar, there were no leads, no live connections, and no scripts, and he felt completely clueless about what to say to get a buyer's attention. He added, “In those first months, I was sent to door knock and make cold calls randomly to generate some business. On top of that, even if I had a buyer, I had no idea where to start; getting someone in escrow felt overwhelming.”

This all changed when he joined Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in late December 2021 and decided to part ways from my full-time job at the hospital where I've worked for the past 8 years and went full in.

Omar recalled, “I distinctly remembered attending the 2021 Christmas party as a guest and was shocked to hear how many people made more than $100,000 in their first year. Several stories stuck with me, but one person, in particular, was making over $700,000 net in her pocket per year. I knew then that this was the right location for us, especially for me. I also remember introducing myself to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy L. Kusuma and expressing my gratitude for being able to attend their event, along with telling him, "you watch me, Rudy. I'll be on stage at the next Christmas event. And the amazing thing is that in my first year at YHSGR, I did go up on that stage and received several recognitions for being a top producer."

Omar believes the support system at the realty is the reason behind his success, “Working at YHSGR, I've learned so much, the system works great, it's important to not reinvent the wheel, follow their system and the rest will fall into place. We receive live warm connections from consumers looking to buy homes. We have inside sales associates who work behind the scene nurturing all our system-generated leads to gather their timing and motivation. Believe me when I say no cold calling or door is knocking at this brokerage. It's been successful for a reason, the system works, and there is no slowing down. Our team is getting bigger by the day due to all the success we are being recognized.”

Being humble and grateful for the amazing year, he continued, “I would like to thank those who have supported me throughout the process, too many names to mention due to this brokerage being like a true family with so much support and engagement. Overall I would like to thank God and my beautiful daughter Eylonee, who have always been by my side, pushing me forward and not giving up. I've heard it once, and it stood in my mind along with other quotes "never rest in the middle, always rest at the end". I could motivate others who are struggling to pursue what they dream of.”

To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty home selling system, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Struggling Real Estate Agent Working 2 Jobs Turns Life Around After Joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Struggling Real Estate Agent Working 2 Jobs Turns Life Around After Joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed
Software Engineer Venkat Rao Has Enjoyed Massive Success After Transitioning Into Real Estate With YHSGR
Top-Rated Foreclosure Prevention Advocate Steven Bartley, Is Helping Families Stay In Their Home Or Exit It With Dignity
View All Stories From This Author