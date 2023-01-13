Struggling Real Estate Agent Working 2 Jobs Turns Life Around After Joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed is pleased to announce that real estate agent Omar Munoz who had completed all training diligently, has had a stellar first year at the brokerage. Like many families battling inflation and living paycheck to paycheck, Omar worked two jobs to make ends meet, including being a licensed real estate agent for 2 years. However, he needed help in brokerages that offered little support and vision for success. That’s when he followed his team leader and real estate veteran David Delgado and decided to join the Your Home Sold Guaranteed (YHSGR).
As part of team Elevate at YHSGR and working full time, he has helped 10 families buy a home in just 8 months. He said about his journey in the brokerage, “When I first got my license, it was a bit scary because I saw the stats of how many real estate agents quit the first year into a benign license. I kept hearing that, at best new agents were closing 1-2 deals a year, equivalent to working at McDonalds’ and earning $30,000 a year. At the same time, I had a full-time job at an Animal Hospital working in the orthopedic Surgery department. It was difficult working two different career jobs at the same time. I had no luck, progress, knowledge, and very little support system from the office brokerage I was previously in.”
According to Omar, there were no leads, no live connections, and no scripts, and he felt completely clueless about what to say to get a buyer's attention. He added, “In those first months, I was sent to door knock and make cold calls randomly to generate some business. On top of that, even if I had a buyer, I had no idea where to start; getting someone in escrow felt overwhelming.”
This all changed when he joined Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in late December 2021 and decided to part ways from my full-time job at the hospital where I've worked for the past 8 years and went full in.
Omar recalled, “I distinctly remembered attending the 2021 Christmas party as a guest and was shocked to hear how many people made more than $100,000 in their first year. Several stories stuck with me, but one person, in particular, was making over $700,000 net in her pocket per year. I knew then that this was the right location for us, especially for me. I also remember introducing myself to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy L. Kusuma and expressing my gratitude for being able to attend their event, along with telling him, "you watch me, Rudy. I'll be on stage at the next Christmas event. And the amazing thing is that in my first year at YHSGR, I did go up on that stage and received several recognitions for being a top producer."
Omar believes the support system at the realty is the reason behind his success, “Working at YHSGR, I've learned so much, the system works great, it's important to not reinvent the wheel, follow their system and the rest will fall into place. We receive live warm connections from consumers looking to buy homes. We have inside sales associates who work behind the scene nurturing all our system-generated leads to gather their timing and motivation. Believe me when I say no cold calling or door is knocking at this brokerage. It's been successful for a reason, the system works, and there is no slowing down. Our team is getting bigger by the day due to all the success we are being recognized.”
Being humble and grateful for the amazing year, he continued, “I would like to thank those who have supported me throughout the process, too many names to mention due to this brokerage being like a true family with so much support and engagement. Overall I would like to thank God and my beautiful daughter Eylonee, who have always been by my side, pushing me forward and not giving up. I've heard it once, and it stood in my mind along with other quotes "never rest in the middle, always rest at the end". I could motivate others who are struggling to pursue what they dream of.”
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty home selling system, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
