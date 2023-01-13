Software Engineer Venkat Rao Has Enjoyed Massive Success After Transitioning Into Real Estate With YHSGR
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software engineer turned real estate top producer Venkat Rao, who swapped writing lines of codes for a career in sales, has experienced massive success at California’s top brokerage, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR). Venkat, who joined (YHSGR) in July 2021, was among the multi-million dollars’ club based on earned sales volume as well as being one of the top producers in the third quarter based on sales volume. This helped him earn four awards from YHSGR during the 2022 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet in San Francisco.
The top performer credits the rich support system in California's leading brokerage, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, behind his massive success.
Rao, who had an experience of more than 25 years in the IT industry, is an excellent example of why it's always possible to explore new passions and how people can achieve anything if they put their minds to it.
Venkat attributes his success to meticulously working for his clients, the same way he would spend hours creating the perfect user interface for the software, as well as the incredible backend support he receives from the team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty According to Venkat, the regular workshops that the realty hosts along with the mentorship have been crucial for him to hone his skills and achieve a level of success.
Speaking about his meteoric rise. He said, “It's been an absolute privilege to be at this firm that rewards people who put in the effort every day. Working as a software engineer and looking at the computer all day, I realized I wanted to do something different. That’s why I decided to try real estate, and joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was the best decision ever. I love how customer-centric the company is and how the staff works towards making it the best workplace in the country. The daily training and weekly sales meetings that include success stories and critical buyers encourage and equip us to be successful in this real estate market.”
Thanks to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, associates have access to over $700M, which allows them to guarantee the sale of homeowners in the area, which helps give them an edge over other brokerages and positions them for success.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other