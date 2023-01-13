Oklahoma Brand “Charly’s” Takes J-Man By Surprise & Visits With Carlos Frias In-Studio
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS host Jerry “J-Man” Joyner welcomed Carlos Frias, the driving force behind “Charly’s” as his guest for the second show for 2023. Frias, along with his brother have over 2 decades in the cannabis cultivation space beginning in California with prop 215.
About the interview J-Man shared, “We started looking for top shelf Oklahoma owners of medical marijuana cultivation farms to have on our show in 2023. I reached out to our good friend and owner of Texas Cannabis TV, Daulton O’Neill, to introduce me to some good candidates. This is how we learned of Charly’s and boy did Daulton deliver when I said “TOP SHELF” growers. I acquired some of this brand at dispensary in Oklahoma to learn for myself. So many times people tend to embellish and over exaggerate their product. In Texas we say some people are “all hat and no cattle”. Not Charly’s Brand, no sir. The “sherb pie” hybrid that I had the honor and pleasure was enjoying is at the top of the top shelf. I can personally attest to this fact.
It’s great to have Frias as our guest for our 24th episode. We’re excited to learn and share how Carlos and his brother created the Green Lotus brand and then took it public. With that exit, these brothers set out to cultivate the highest grade and tastiest flower available. With their goal to create the “Pappy Van Winkle” of weed, ole J-Man says they’ve made it. The 140,000+ partakers of Weed And Whiskey TV know that flower is my medicine of choice so take it from me when I say this is the new standard for me to judge all other cannabis flower by. With just shy of a half a century of daily cannabis flower use, I am a connoisseur, an authority, and if it takes 10,000 hours for someone to be consider an expert then rest assured, I got 50,000 hours in so I know what I’m talking about. He’s the rubs though, Charly’s is very difficult to obtain. The Oklahoma dispensaries that carry Charly’s share that their next allotment is already spoken for BEFORE they get it delivered. Folks, that’s what TOP SHELF is all about!
About Charly’s & Carlos Frias
Carlos Frias is a serial cannabis entrepreneur and former Marine. Carlos got his start in the industry by growing cannabis in the California prop 215 and Texas legacy markets in 2003. In 2016 along with his brother he co-founded Green Lotus Hemp in Dallas Texas. Carlos and his brother were the first US based company exporting CBD to Mexico and subsequently took the company public and sold it in 2019. In 2020 Carlos and brother founded Charly’s, a family owned small batch products and lifestyle brand. Charly’s currently operates out of Oklahoma and is working on Multi State deals to expand the brand across the US. Visit IG@CHARLYSMYBUD
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast Majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Jerry “J-Man” Joyner, Executive Producer & Host
