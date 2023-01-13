Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,929 in the last 365 days.

International Success from EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty Members

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Arts and Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan and Arts and Sciences Faculty, Mathematics Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arran Fernandez represented EMU in the “Fractional Calculus and Special Functions with Applications” Special Issue published in “Fractal and Fractional” journal, one of  the leading journals in the field.

Prof. Dr. Özarslan, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez and Prof. Dr. Ivan Area from University of Vigo, Spain took the task of guest editors of the special issue. The special issue published by “Fractal and Fractional”, which has an impact factor of 3.577 and is a Q1 ranked journal, consists total of 9 articles on the relevant field.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

International Success from EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty Members

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.