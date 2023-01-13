International Success from EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty Members

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Arts and Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan and Arts and Sciences Faculty, Mathematics Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arran Fernandez represented EMU in the “Fractional Calculus and Special Functions with Applications” Special Issue published in “Fractal and Fractional” journal, one of the leading journals in the field.

Prof. Dr. Özarslan, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez and Prof. Dr. Ivan Area from University of Vigo, Spain took the task of guest editors of the special issue. The special issue published by “Fractal and Fractional”, which has an impact factor of 3.577 and is a Q1 ranked journal, consists total of 9 articles on the relevant field.