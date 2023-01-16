DD Verni & The Cadillac Band Rattle the Music Industry

DD Verni & The Cadillac Band DD Verni & The Cadillac Band DD Verni & The Cadillac Band DD Verni & The Cadillac Band - The Vogel, April 1, 2023 "Let's Rattle" - DD Verni & The Cadillac Band, album artwork

NEW JERSEY, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Take one part one part swing, one-part big band, and one-part 50's rock n roll and you have a snapshot of DD Verni and the Cadillac Band.

DD Verni is songwriter/ producer/ bassist and founder of heavy metal legends Overkill. The band has sold millions of records and headlined venues and festivals worldwide for over 35 years. Together with their contemporaries Metallica, Motorhead, etc. they are widely credited with creating a new genre of music; “Thrash Metal” a blend of heavy metal and punk rock. They have released 19 studio albums from the present dating back to their debut album in 1985.

While Verni is a legend in his own right, he always dreamed of creating a Swing / Big Band, and so began DD Verni & The Cadillac Band. He started by writing an album full of the kinds of songs he loved, a blend of rockin big band and swing, but with a new contemporary edge. Next Verni recruited longtime Brian Setzer Orchestra upright bassist, John “Spazz” Hatton to do horn arrangements and play slap bass on the album. From there LA based band, Phat Cat Swinger supplied the horns, as well as former Brian Setzer Orchestra drummer and current Doobie Brothers member, Tony Pia on drums. Add Jazz pianist Dave Moscoe on piano and hot rod guitarist Damian Bacci, and you have a star-studded line-up of big band greatness that makes this album shake and swing.

DD Verni and The Cadillac Band's debut record entitled “Lets Rattle” was released in September to an overwhelming response. The record embraces Verni's lifelong love of big band, swing, rockabilly, doo-wop, and jump blues. "Rock n roll and swing are natural bed fellows." says Verni. The result; a completed album which features 13 tracks, produced by Verni and mixed by Greg Reely (Coldplay, Sarah McLachlan) and recorded in Los Angeles, California and New Jersey.

The visuals for the first single "Cadillac Man" features a rockin roarin music video of the band on stage showing the electrifying live energy of the group. Their second video for the track “Olivia…That’s Who” saw the band using stills to create a new storyboard idea for a video, while the music video created for the song L.O.V.E captures the pure brilliance and magnitude of talent of the Big Band side of the group.

DD Verni and the Cadillac Band presented listeners the gift of an instant classic music video for "We're A Couple of Misfits" just in time for the Holiday Season. The group also formerly announced their return of the 13 piece rocking swing band to The Vogel, Count Basie Center for the Arts in New Jersey this coming April 1, 2023. Tickets and show information is available at: https://www.livenation.com/event/G5vVZ94pRBo0x/dd-verni-the-cadillac-band

With a career spanning almost four decades, DD is a fearless creative mastermind who keeps on rocking!

