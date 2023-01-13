Barbara Hankey-Rogers is Helping People Go Grain-Free In 2023

It's A No Grainer has over 180 delightfully gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb & Keto friendly recipes for a healthier you! Grain-free never tasted so good! 'It's A No-Grainer' Author, Barbara Hankey-Rogers

A grain-free lifestyle is the key to feeling better, losing weight, improving gut health and more!

It’s a No Grainer is really great! I’m a total believer at this point!” — —JACK CANFIELD, co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul®

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s that time of year when millions of people make resolutions. Starting a new diet is always at the top of the resolution lists. Sadly, most people abandon resolution diets. So, what will make this year different? Many people are finding that grain-free living may just be the difference they have been looking for.Best-selling author, Barbara Hankey-Rogers suggests choosing a grain-free lifestyle…not diet. At 74 years old, Barbara is the picture of health. She is an avid Pickleball player, doesn’t take any medications, and she is at her ideal weight. Rogers is not a professional chef, nutritionist or health care practitioner. She is a foodie who took her health into her own hands and researched all she needed to know to dramatically improve her health. Her research included Dr. Joseph E. Scherger’s Lean and Fit: A Doctor’s Journey to Healthy Nutrition and Greater Wellness. This took her on a journey that led to her best-selling book, ‘It’s A No Grainer.’ Get book Here What are others saying about Barbara's 'No-Grainer' recipes?“It’s a No Grainer is really great! I’ve eaten some of the food that came from the recipes. I’m a total believer at this point!”—JACK CANFIELD New York Times bestselling co-author of Chicken Soup for the Souland The Success Principles™“This book is a good start towards a healthy lifestyle.”—STEVEN R. GUNDRY, MD, Center for Restorative Medicine, author of The Plant Paradox“Barbara Hankey-Rogers offers many delicious recipes that will improve your health and keep you healthy longer.”—JOSEPH SCHERGER, MD, MPH, author of Lean and Fit: A Doctor’s Journey to Healthy Nutrition and Greater WellnessLike many people, Barbara tried low-fat, Vegan and gluten-free diets but none of these worked for her. Watch these videos to learn more about living a grain-free lifeHere are a few tips for eating a grain-free diet:1. Focus on vegetables: Vegetables should be the foundation of a grain-free diet. Choose a variety of vegetables, including leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables (such as broccoli and cauliflower), and root vegetables (such as sweet potatoes and carrots).2. Include healthy fats: Healthy fats, such as avocado, olive oil, and coconut oil, can help to keep you feeling satisfied and full.3. Choose protein sources carefully: Choose high-quality protein sources, such as grass-fed meats, free-range poultry, and wild-caught fish.4. Experiment with grain-free flours: There are a variety of grain-free flours available, such as almond flour, coconut flour, and cashew flour, which can be used in baking and cooking.5. Try grain-free alternatives: There are many grain-free alternatives to traditional grain-based foods, such as cauliflower rice, zucchini noodles, and lettuce wraps.6. Stay hydrated: It's important to drink plenty of water, especially if you are eating a high-fiber diet, to help keep your digestive system functioning properly.7. Don't forget about fermented foods: Fermented foods, such as sauerkraut, kimchi, and kombucha, can help to support a healthy gut microbiome.8. Plan ahead: Planning and preparing meals in advance can help to make it easier to stick to a grain-free diet.For those that haven’t yet explored a grain-free lifestyle, the ‘It’s A No Grainer’ cookbook has over 180 recipes that are not only grain-free, but absolutely delicious. Take a peek at the recipes here Rogers reminds readers, “Life is amazing when you savor how you live, how you work and how you eat,” Go grain-free in 2023…and beyond. Your body, mind, and soul will thank you!

Gotcha! What you likely don't know about fat-free, sugar-free and gluten-free foods.