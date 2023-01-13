iUrban Teen Partners with Microsoft on STEM Summit for Middle School and High School Students
Free event set to offer STEM enrichment and workshops to area youth of Black, Indigenous, Latino and Pacific Island descent
Everything we do at iUrban Teen is centered around equity, diversity and inclusion, she says. “It’s all about exposure and access.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 11, 2023, iUrban Teen will host an informational, engaging one day event featuring STEM workshops and ideation sessions for Middle School and High School students at the Microsoft Campus in Irving, TX. The sessions will begin at 9 am and conclude at 2:30 pm.
— Deena Pierrot, iUrban Teen Founder
The summit will also include a parent roundtable, as a central part of iUrban Teen’s focus is family engagement. Since its founding in 2011, iUrban Teen has continued to cultivate strong family relationships, fostering a sense of community for the youth and families it serves.
Microsoft’s Ebony Vick, Customer Success Account Manager and Diversity and Inclusion Advocate says she is looking forward to the summit because of the exposure it will offer students to potential career paths. “I enjoy partnering with iUrban Teen! Together, we’re shedding light on the diversity of careers in tech and encouraging our future leaders in STEM,”
In addition to exciting workshops and ideation sessions, the day will also include an opportunity for students to win raffle prizes.
Registration is free. Each iUrban Teen STEM Summit offers registrants the opportunity to learn about what’s new in the amazing world of technology and how it affects our daily lives through hands-on and interactive learning experiences. Teens also learn about the myriad of STEM+Arts related careers in Healthcare, Environmental Sciences, Energy, Transportation, Cybersecurity, Digital Arts and Mobile Apps development.
In addition to the Dallas Metro area, iUrban Teen Tech Summits are also held in:
Portland, OR
Bothell, WA
Seattle, WA
Vancouver, WA
Los Angeles, CA
Houston
About iUrban Teen
iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions for our continued work. We’re featured as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley in INC Magazine, and iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org
Meera Bowman-Johnson
iUrban Teen
+1 281-795-0702
