ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 13-16) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Jan. 13-16) in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detour : Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Note: Sections of the southbound I-17 frontage road are scheduled to be closed this weekend in areas between Union Hills Drive and Dunlap Avenue . Consider alternate routes.

Eastbound US 60 closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Mesa Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16) for pavement improvement project. All Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound US 60 closed. Detour : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate routes. Eastbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Camelback and Indian School roads in the West Valley from 2 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16) for overhead sign work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Glendale Avenue, Maryland Avenue and Cardinals Way also closed. Detour : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 91st or 99th avenues.

Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 15) for new interchange construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 restricted with access limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17). I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open. Detour : Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way in Buckeye from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 14) for widening project. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Eastbound I-10 on- and off-ramps at Watson Road are closed until early February for reconstruction. Detour routes are available.

Southbound I-17 frontage road between McDowell Road and Van Buren Street (and the southbound I-17 on-ramp at McDowell Road) closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 16) for maintenance. Detour : Alternate routes include southbound 19th or 27th avenues.

Northbound 48th Street (SR 143) closed overnight between Broadway Road and I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 14) for barrier repair work. Detour : Northbound 48th Street traffic can detour on eastbound Broadway Road to northbound Priest Drive and westbound University Drive.

NOTE: Marathon events in Tempe area this weekend - for information about planned road closures for the events (Jan. 14-15) visit this Tempe Road Closures site.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.