Boral Agency Launches Wine Down Talks
Boral Agency presents Wine Down Talks to discuss the future of Supply Chain with featured speaker Margaret A. Kidd.
With this new engaging series, we aim to expand our reach and participate in the global conversations that impact our dear clients.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boral Agency is excited to bring a new series of quarterly events where we combine industry topics and networking to form impactful connections. This series will cover topics around business, strategy, and market trends to help c-level executives make tough decisions easier.
— Patricia Boral, CEO of Boral Agency
During the inaugural first session on Wednesday, February 22nd, the topic will be Keeping the Supply Chain Moving: How to Prepare Your Business for 2023.
The featured speaker will be Margaret A. Kidd, Program Director for Supply Chain & Logistics Technology at the College of technology at the University of Houston.
Margaret A. Kidd, is frequently in the media including, BBC World News, Fox Morning with Maria, Fox Sunday Night in America with Trey Goudy, NPR, Transport Topics, CNBC and many more, discussing supply chain disruption and solutions. Most recently, Margaret was featured on the cover of World’s Leaders as one of the World’s Outstanding Women in Supply Chain, 2022.
Margaret has a BBA, MA Cross-Cultural Studies, and has completed 60 doctoral credits in Urban Planning & Environmental Policy with a focus on port-city interface, sustainability, and economic development.
Business executives are invited to gather at SERCA Wines located in the Heights area, while they enjoy complimentary light bites and wine.
The exclusive event will commence with networking, followed by the speaker presentation, and terminate with additional networking time.
The highly-anticipated event will be sponsored by industry leaders such as Broussard Logistics and Texas Motor Transportation Consultants and will include world-class collaborators, Bridgepoint Consulting and JPMorgan.
This is one of many premium events that Boral Agency has hosted.
The innovative and diverse Digital Marketing Agency has hosted a variety of value-driven and action-oriented informative events such as Speed Marketing, Business Growth Club, and Digital Marketing Workshops.
Boral Agency is a full-service agency that assists with all aspects of digital marketing, including website design, UX/UI design, content writing, video marketing, and online advertising. They work hard to get to know their clients, understand their needs, and create content that aligns with their goals.
Boral Agency works with a variety of businesses across all industries, including technology, manufacturing, construction, and engineering.
Those who want to learn more about Boral Agency’s upcoming events, and receive an exclusive invitation, can sign up to their Wine Down Talks Event Page
