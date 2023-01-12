Job Announcement - Law Clerks

Location: Bismarck, ND

Terms: Full Time-Temporary / Non-Exempt

Salary: $19.78 per hour, Grade 4

Application Deadline: March 1, 2022, by 5:00 PM CST

About Burleigh County: Burleigh County is a county in the state of North Dakota. As of the 2020 United States Census, the population was 95,262 making it the second-most populous county in North Dakota. Its county seat is Bismarck, the state capital.

About the role: Under supervision of an Assistant State’s Attorney, is responsible for a broad range of duties including conducting legal research, preparing research memos, drafting motions and orders, and assisting in the courtroom with trials.

Candidate Requirements:

1. Must be a law school student from an accredited law school working toward a juris doctorate degree, preference given to 2Ls.

2. Must be eligible for practice under the rules for limited practice of law by law students.

3. Applicants will be subject to a post offer criminal background check.

Primary Job Duties:

Assist with the preparation of legal documents, pleadings, motions, briefs and orders; appear in court as required.

Assist with legal research and criminal prosecutions including jury trials and appeals.

Assist attorneys with legal work and anything that is quasi-legal in nature.

Perform other duties as required and assigned.

Communicate clearly and concisely, orally and in writing.

Knowledge of appropriate legal terminology necessary.

Thorough knowledge of purpose and content of documents required and used within the court system.

Must be proficient with word processing software, and possess excellent typing skills.

How to Apply:

Applicants must apply and register at the following website: http://www.burleighco.com/jobs/

Applications must also include the following:

1. Cover letter

2. Resume

3. Three (3) professional references

4. Unofficial Transcripts

5. Non-law review writing sample

Applications and all supporting material must be received in the Burleigh County Human Resources office by the deadline listed.

We only accept applications online for vacant positions that are listed on our website.

Veteran’s preference: Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.

People who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Burleigh County Human Resources at 701-222-6669.

A complete job description is available from the Burleigh County Human Resources Office.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.