DecisionWise Releases 2022 Employee Engagement Top Performer Award Winners

Annual Employee Engagement Award Recognizes Organizations with Outstanding Levels of Employee Engagement

UNITED STATES, January 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A global leader in helping transform organizations through employee feedback for 20+ years, DecisionWise released today the winners of its 2022 Employee Engagement Top Performer Award.

Organizations were selected based on the results of employee engagement surveys conducted in 2022. Those that placed in the top 10% of organizations for each respective company size achieved the award.

“It is a privilege each year to recognize these organizations and their success in creating an effective employee experience,” stated Dr. Tracy Maylett, Chief Executive Officer of DecisionWise. “Having worked this year with hundreds of organizations across multiple industries and disciplines, we recognize that high levels of employee engagement lead to positive people and operational results, both internally and externally, for the many different employees and customers our clients serve.”

The following top organizations received this year’s award:

Less than 1,000 employees: Destination Homes, ICON Medical Network, NCCPA, Avocados From Mexico, NNPHI, Network for College Success, The Opus Group, First Community Credit Union, National Equity Project and Maldonado Nursery & Landscape.

1,000 – 4,999 employees: Point72, Adenza, Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply, Deseret Management Corporation, Greenpoint AG and Confluent Medical Technologies.

5,000+ employees: R1, Vituity and GDIT