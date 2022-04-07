Submit Release
DecisionWise Announces 2022 Employee Engagement Top Performer Award Winners

Annual Employee Engagement Award Recognizes Organizations That Have Achieved Top Levels of Overall Employee Engagement

Although each of the organizations we work with have made significant strides in evaluating and improving employee engagement, we are pleased to distinguish a few that have gone above and beyond.”
— Tracy Maylett, CEO of DecisionWise

UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A global leader in the employee experience and feedback space for 20+ years, DecisionWise announced today the winners of its 2022 Employee Engagement Top Performer Award.

Drawing from employee engagement survey data administered in 2021, the award spotlights organizations that have finished in the top 10% for overall employee engagement scores in 3 company size tiers: less than 1,000 employees, 1,000 – 4,999 employees 5,000+ employees.

"Although each of the organizations we work with have made significant strides in evaluating and improving employee engagement, we are pleased to distinguish a few that have gone above and beyond” said Tracy Maylett, Chief Executive Officer of DecisionWise. “At DecisionWise, we remain committed to helping companies understand that high levels of employee engagement are a key contributor to the overall employee experience (EX), which in turn is a direct reflection of the customer experience (CX) an organization demonstrates.”

The following outstanding organizations received this year’s award:

Less than 1,000 employees: Explorer Pipeline, Fidelity National Financial, Medicus, NCCPA, Network for College Success, Pogue Construction, Ripon Manufacturing, Surescripts

1,000 – 4,999 employees: CSG, NPD and TechnoServe

5,000+ employees: R1, Slalom and Vituity.

About DecisionWise:

Founded in 1996, DecisionWise is an employee experience firm specializing in leadership and organization development using assessments, organizational surveys, feedback, coaching and training. DecisionWise services include employee engagement surveys, 360 Degree Feedback, employee life cycle (ELC) surveys, leadership coaching, and organization development.

Jessica Judd
DecisionWise
+1 385-427-8082
jjudd@decisionwise.com
