PuffOut Mobile Game Launches New Update and continue with Stronger Educational Environmental Awareness Goal

We are excited to launch this update, which not only offers new levels, challenges and features, but also reinforces SDG Goal 14 Life Below Water and the importance of protecting our oceans and seas.”
— Nour KHRAIS
AMMAN, JORDAN, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward, the creator behind the popular mobile game Puff Out, is excited to unveil a brand-new update that offers players an even more thrilling and engaging experience. This update brings new levels, challenges, and features that will test the skills of players, while also promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. With this update, players will not only have fun, but also learn about the importance of protecting our oceans and seas.

Players join Leo, a brave and intrepid little golden fish, on a journey to escape the ocean and find the way back home to the beloved aquarium. Along the way, Leo must bravely evade the powerful puffer fish, a formidable adversary who will stop at nothing to keep Leo from leaving. But Leo isn’t alone – joined by helpful and friendly sea creatures who will lend them strength, courage and power ups.

PuffOut is an exciting and addictive mobile game. The game's objective is to hold Leo for as long as possible, as he flies around the ocean, avoiding the puffers. The longer you can keep Leo alive, the higher your score will be. As you play, you will encounter different obstacles and challenges that will test your reflexes and skill. The game's controls are simple and easy to learn, making it accessible to players of all ages. PuffOut is a fun and engaging game that will keep you entertained for hours.

Thanks to this update, players young and old can now explore the remote depths of the ocean while learning valuable lessons in environmental awareness, thanks to the inclusion of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This encourages players to participate in international Goal 14 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): “Life Below Water.”

"We are excited to launch this update, which not only offers new levels, challenges and features, but also reinforces the importance of protecting our oceans and seas," said Nour KHRAIS, the CEO of Maysalward. "Our goal is to create a fun and engaging experience for players of all ages, while also educating them about environmental awareness. Our leaderboard feature allows players to compete against others while they learn and have fun. We believe that this update will not only entertain players, but also inspire them to act in real life to help protect our oceans.” Khrais Added.

This update for PuffOut is available now for free on Google Play and App Store. Players can join Leo heroic journey back home, track their progress on the leaderboard, and make a positive difference for our planet at the same time.

Founded in 2003, we are a mobile casual games developer and publisher based in Amman, Jordan, with HyperCasual studio in Leamington, Spa, UK. Our experienced and talented developers are committed to developing and publishing high-quality Casual and HyperCasual mobile games on Android and iOS platforms and offering players the best high-quality free to play mobile games. We have a collaborative culture where team members are encouraged to speak their minds and be open about our company vision. Every week, there are all-hands on meetings to discuss and stand on our strategy. In 2019, we started adapting OKR’s as our growth framework and confirmed transparency in fulfilling the company mission and vision. We develop and publish games for iOS and Android. We’re always looking for great new emerging markets, like the Middle East, India and Latin America. Our team is creative, innovative, and agile at keeping up with new project management methodologies and SCRUM certified since 2011. We are proud that our team has 50% women in leading positions to confirm our commitment to representing women, diversity, and women’s place in the games' industry. Maysalward’s founder and CEO, native Jordanian Nour Khrais, was quick to recognize this underserved market. By creating high-quality content of cultural relevance to local players, Maysalward emerged as one of the first and most prominent developers and publishers in the region. The brand established its distribution channels and strategic partnerships through distribution channels and strategic alliances, thus setting both the brand and the marketplace for rapid growth. However, to be a leading company in the gaming industry requires more than just introducing great products into the world. It requires building an ecosystem of local artists and developers to improve and grow the industry. Under the umbrella of King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), our team involved in several grassroots activities that translate this belief into action. These activities include boot camps, developer events, and an annual gaming summit. Maysalward also manages the Jordann Gaming in different Jordanian cities: Amman, Irbid, Aqaba and Maan, Karak Zarqa. This collaboration with the King Abdullah II Fund for Development has led to the formation of a semi-annual App Challenge, which brings to light 14 to 16-year-old school students into the development of mobile games. Twelve waves of app challenges have been conducted since 2011 and training 3800+ students on coding, storytelling and game design. In yet another educational initiative, Maysalward has teamed up with various sectors, such as The Jordan Children Museum and The Royal Tank Museum, the authors of Adam Wa Mishmish, and Royal Health Association building interactive health and educational games. Since April 2020, Maysalward joined The World Health Organization (WHO) and Launched #PlayApartTogether to promote physical distancing during COVID-19 through games and in June 2020, we became part of The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) Special Interest Group (SIG) to help Indie game developers around the world. In November 2020, Maysalward became an official member of the Women’s Empowerment Principles WEP’s global list of signatories.

