PuffOut Mobile Game Launches New Update and continue with Stronger Educational Environmental Awareness Goal
"PuffOut update out now! New levels, challenges & environmental awareness. Play on Appstore & Google Play, have fun & learn to protect oceans & seas!
We are excited to launch this update, which not only offers new levels, challenges and features, but also reinforces SDG Goal 14 Life Below Water and the importance of protecting our oceans and seas.”AMMAN, JORDAN, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward, the creator behind the popular mobile game Puff Out, is excited to unveil a brand-new update that offers players an even more thrilling and engaging experience. This update brings new levels, challenges, and features that will test the skills of players, while also promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. With this update, players will not only have fun, but also learn about the importance of protecting our oceans and seas.
— Nour KHRAIS
Players join Leo, a brave and intrepid little golden fish, on a journey to escape the ocean and find the way back home to the beloved aquarium. Along the way, Leo must bravely evade the powerful puffer fish, a formidable adversary who will stop at nothing to keep Leo from leaving. But Leo isn’t alone – joined by helpful and friendly sea creatures who will lend them strength, courage and power ups.
PuffOut is an exciting and addictive mobile game. The game's objective is to hold Leo for as long as possible, as he flies around the ocean, avoiding the puffers. The longer you can keep Leo alive, the higher your score will be. As you play, you will encounter different obstacles and challenges that will test your reflexes and skill. The game's controls are simple and easy to learn, making it accessible to players of all ages. PuffOut is a fun and engaging game that will keep you entertained for hours.
Thanks to this update, players young and old can now explore the remote depths of the ocean while learning valuable lessons in environmental awareness, thanks to the inclusion of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This encourages players to participate in international Goal 14 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): “Life Below Water.”
"We are excited to launch this update, which not only offers new levels, challenges and features, but also reinforces the importance of protecting our oceans and seas," said Nour KHRAIS, the CEO of Maysalward. "Our goal is to create a fun and engaging experience for players of all ages, while also educating them about environmental awareness. Our leaderboard feature allows players to compete against others while they learn and have fun. We believe that this update will not only entertain players, but also inspire them to act in real life to help protect our oceans.” Khrais Added.
This update for PuffOut is available now for free on Google Play and App Store. Players can join Leo heroic journey back home, track their progress on the leaderboard, and make a positive difference for our planet at the same time.
Nour Khrais
Maysalward
+962 7 9649 9921
email us here
Puffout Mobile Game