Weedman Pleads Guilty to Murder and Sexual Assault In New Stuyahok

January 12, 2023

(Dillingham) – On Jan. 11, in Dillingham Superior Court, James Weedman pled guilty to murder in the second degree and sexual assault in the second degree.

The charges stem from the 2020 murder and sexual assault of a New Stuyahok woman. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

By agreement, Weedman may serve between 40 and 80 years in jail for murder in the second degree, but the judge will decide his final term of imprisonment. The term of imprisonment for sexual assault in the second degree was fixed at 10 years to serve.

Sentencing is currently scheduled for June 15 and 16 in front of Superior Court Judge Christina Reigh in the Dillingham Courthouse.

CONTACT: Dillingham Assistant District Attorney Will Vitkus at (907) 842-2482.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

