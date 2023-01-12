EPC to consider contracts with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, update Air Quality rules

DES MOINES — The Environmental Protection Commission will review updates to Air Quality rules to adopt new and revised federal standards and three contracts with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship regarding water quality projects at its Jan. 17 meeting.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in DNR’s second floor north conference room, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to Alicia Plathe at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Commissioners will be asked to approve an adopted rulemaking to amend several chapters related to air quality of the Iowa Administrative Code. The changes include adopting several new and revised federal air quality standards that are identical to federal regulations, including new source performance standards and air toxics standards.

In addition, commissioners will determine whether to approve a notice of intended action to amend Iowa Code related to Technical Standards and Corrective Action Requirements for Owners and Operators of Underground Storage Tanks. The rulemaking aligns rules with the 2022 Iowa Acts. Legislation requires that all new, replacement or converted gasoline or diesel fuel storage and dispensing equipment be compatible with E-85 and B-20.

Commissioners will be asked to approve three contracts:

Contract with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to support the North Raccoon River Watershed Project.

Contract with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to designate Section 319 funding to the Protect Dry Run Creek Watershed Improvement Project.

Contract with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to direct funding to support the Big Hollow Lake Watershed Project.

Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Harold Hommes, chair, Windsor Heights; Stephanie Dykshorn, vice chair, Ireton; Amy Echard, secretary, Farmersburg; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Ralph Lents, Menlo; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.