Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,885 in the last 365 days.

$58.5M Task Order Awarded for Littoral Innovation and Prototyping Facility

The project supports the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) and will replace nine buildings that received damage from Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

“The awarding of the Littoral Innovation and Prototyping Facility will improve NSWC PCD’s long-term ability to meet national defense needs by providing facilities for collaborative science and technology (S&T) and rapid prototyping in multiple technical domains,” said Dr. Peter Adair, NSWC PCD technical director. “These facilities will enable delivery of innovative solutions for warfighting capability areas in the littoral battlespace.”

The Littoral Innovation and Prototyping Center will enhance collaborative and equipment capabilities during Research, Development, Test & Evaluation (RDT&E) for Mine Warfare (MIW) and Expeditionary Warfare (EXW) operations taking place in the littoral environment, both key mission areas for NSWC PCD.

The work provides for construction of a 54,475 square-foot laboratory, and support space capable of housing workspace and laboratories for engineers and scientists. The facility will consolidate geographically dispersed buildings, increasing inter-program research interaction while also reducing maintenance and repair costs.

The facility will meet Unified Facilities Criteria (UFC) and will be equipped with high bays with an overhead crane, loading dock, large tank room, and elevator. Laboratory spaces will be outfitted for technology development in the areas of: advanced sensors; biosciences; communications; computational sciences; platform-based cybersecurity; big data analytics; autonomy; robotics; machine learning; artificial intelligence; automatic target recognition; and predictive methodologies. Development of these capabilities will contribute to future success of NSWC PCD’s mission of ensuring warfighting dominance in the littoral battlespace and coastal areas.

Work will be performed in Panama City, Florida, and is expected to be completed by January 2026.

You just read:

$58.5M Task Order Awarded for Littoral Innovation and Prototyping Facility

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.