Clean Water Website Publishes Article Series on Water in the Universe

We know about water on Earth, but how prevalent is this life-giving resource elsewhere?

These new articles are designed to educate and inform by providing the facts and information that is required for an individual to understand the science of our Universe, Planet, and Water.” — Brian Oram, founder, B.F. Environmental Consultants

WILKES-BARRE, PA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- —How much water is there in the Universe and what state would it be in when we find it? These are two of the questions answered in a new series of articles written by Dr. Brian Redmond and published on the KnowYourH2O.com website, the most complete online resource on safe drinking water available anywhere. While most of the material on the site is geared toward informing visitors about basic water testing and water quality, it also includes educational resources designed to help students and non-students alike better understand the complexities of water quality through a review of the basics of physics, chemistry and biology that impact our water.

“Given today's ‘climate’ of misinformation, confusion, and lack of awareness of Earth's history and a general misunderstanding of the facts related to environmental issues, the Know Your H20 Team decided to prepare a series of educational articles entitled ‘Water In the Universe,’ said Brian Oram, a professional geologist and soil scientist and founder of B.F. Environmental Consultants. “These new articles are designed to educate and inform by providing the facts and information that is required for an individual to understand the science of our Universe, Planet, and Water.”

KnowYourH2O.com provides information based on science that doesn’t come from a water company, advocacy organization or local government. The site doesn’t drive the consumer to remediation, but answers their questions and helps them get their water tested to find out exactly what they are drinking. But with this new article series, it does much more than that.

“In order for us as a community or country to make decisions that impact life on this planet, we all need to be educated and informed and the first step is a solid understanding of the unique substances around us, i.e., Water,” writes Dr. Redmond in the article’s introduction. "A teacher should provide some sort of framework, an outline, a basic understanding from which a student can expand his/her picture of why things are the way they are and how the world operates. Our goal is to provide this framework, to lay the foundation so an educated and informed public can make decisions based on facts, solid information, and an understanding of the history of water.”

One big question in education today is when anyone can look up anything on the internet, what exactly should a teacher teach? The answer comes from the realization that you can’t look up something that you don’t know exists. In the world of information overload often devoid of facts, The Know Your H2O Team strives to fill this fact-void with a pure dose of scientific education such that the reader can be a better citizen advocate for the issues that matter.

The new article series provides a concise presentation of the information required by the student, citizen, citizen scientist, advocate, watershed group, non-Earth Scientist, legislator, or business owner. For more scientific information, visit the website’s Water Science Section at https://www.knowyourh2o.com/indoor-3/water-science-basics.

The website is free and available to consumers via the web nationwide. View it online at https://www.knowyourh2o.com/.

About B.F. Environmental Consultants, Inc.

B.F. Environmental Consultants, based in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Poconos, has been providing professional geological, soils, hydrogeological, and environmental consulting services since 1985. The company specializes in the following areas: hydrogeological and wastewater evaluations for siting land-based wastewater disposal systems; soils consulting (soil scientists), environmental monitoring, overseeing the siting, exploration, and development of community/ commercial water supply sources; environmental training/ professional training courses, and other environmental services. For more information about B.F. Environmental Consultants, visit www.bfenvironmental.com and www.water-research.net.