Board of Parole January Meeting to be held in Nashville

January 25 at 500 James Robertson Parkway, Fourth Floor

Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 02:05pm

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Board of Parole will hold its next administrative board meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 25 at 500 James Robertson Parkway in the Davy Crockett Tower, located on the fourth floor in downtown Nashville.

The meeting is open to the public.

Individuals interested in addressing the board should notify the Board via email at BOP.Webmail@tn.gov to be placed on the agenda by 12 p.m. CT, January 24.

The next administrative meeting is scheduled for June 21, 2023.

The Board of Parole is an independent seven-member board whose members are appointed bythe Governor. The Board makes decisions about which eligible offenders will be granted paroleand placed on community supervision for the remainder of their sentences. The Board also canrevoke parole of those offenders who do not abide by the conditions of their supervision. Inaddition, the Board reviews applications for executive clemency and makes non-binding recommendations to the Governor.

