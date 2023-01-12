Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,843 in the last 365 days.

January 12, 2023 - Bristol Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Meth and Firearms Convictions

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Bristol Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Meth and Firearms Convictions

ABINGDON, Va. – A Bristol, Virginia, man, was sentenced yesterday to 20 years in federal prison for possessing with the intent to distribute crystal ice methamphetamine and for illegal possession of a firearm.

William Everett Himes, 38, was convicted after pleading guilty in June 2021 to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crystal ice methamphetamine as well as one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, the charges stem from a Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office traffic stop in January 2020, where Himes fled from police and was later found to be in possession of crystal ice methamphetamine. A loaded .45 caliber firearm and more crystal ice methamphetamine were recovered from the front passenger seat of Himes’ vehicle. At the time of Himes’ arrest, he was prohibited from possession of a firearm due to prior felony drug and violent crime convictions, including two 2012 felony convictions in Bristol, Virginia related to methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Washington Division made the announcement.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

Special Assistant United States Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a Virginia Senior Assistant Attorney General assigned to the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, prosecuted the case for the United States.

###

You just read:

January 12, 2023 - Bristol Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Meth and Firearms Convictions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.