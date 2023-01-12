Gracie's Corner TV Nominated for Outstanding Animated Series at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards

Gracie's Corner TV NAACP Image Awards

Cultural Competent YouTube program brings African American characters to the forefront of children's programming

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced during the live 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards virtual nomination broadcast, the viral YouTube animated children's program "Gracie's Corner" has been nominated for the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Oustanding Animated Series.

Created during the height of the pandemic when then 7-year-old Graceyn (now 10) and her siblings had difficulty finding diverse content to watch on television or online during homeschooling. Gracie's parents, Javoris Hollingsworth, Ph.D., a Chemistry Professor & Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, Ph.D., a licensed Clinical Psychologist, decided to take matters into their own hands and create what was missing, and Gracie's Corner TV was born.

Among the top culturally relevant children's programs on YouTube, Gracie's Corner content generates over 80 million monthly views and has 1.3M subscribers. In addition, the brand has become a perennial leader on major social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where viral video hashtags show almost 200M views combined.

"Gracie's Corner is a cultural phenomenon, and we are humbled, honored, and proud that so many people can relate to our songs and the mission of Gracie's Corner. We are completely blown away and excited about being nominated for this prestigious award. It means so much to our family to be recognized by the NAACP and our fantastic community." Javoris "Jay' Hollingsworth – Creator, Gracie's Corner

Since its creation in 2020, Gracie's Corner videos have averaged almost 600M views on YouTube, 138M views on TikTok, 186K followers on Instagram, and 183K followers on Facebook. In addition, the Gracie's Corner station on Spotify averages almost 100K monthly listeners.

United Talent Agency and Underscore Talent represent the brand.

To learn more about Gracie's Corner, please visit www.graciescornertv.com. To interview the founders of Gracie's Corner, please email adrienne@theipyagency.com.

ABOUT GRACIE'S CORNER

Gracie's Corner is a high-energy dance party providing quality content for children and inner children of all ages to learn and enjoy. Offering culturally relevant versions of nursery rhymes as old as time and original new songs like "I Love My Hair," encouraging children to be proud of their natural crown, no matter the style, and "Counting Coins," which focuses on money and financial literacy; Gracie's Corner offers teachable moments via songs and videos set to up-tempo beats and rhythms that make you move.

