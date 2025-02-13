Le Diner en Blanc Returns to Baltimore Mother's Day Weekend

Le Diner en Blanc Baltimore

The City's Largest and Most Elegant Dinner Party Returns on May 10, 2025

We couldn’t be more excited to return for our Seventh Edition! Baltimore has embraced the magic of Le Dîner en Blanc, and we can’t wait to create another extraordinary evening together.” — Toni Sandridge, Host

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Dîner en Blanc is making its highly anticipated return to Baltimore on one of the most cherished weekends of the year—Mother’s Day Weekend. As the city’s premier social event, this elegant outdoor soirée combines high fashion, fine dining, and unforgettable company. Set for the eve of Mother’s Day—Saturday, May 10th—at an exciting new secret location, the night promises a breathtaking experience. Dressed head to toe in white, guests will create a stunning visual spectacle, perfect for lighting up social media feeds. With gourmet cuisine, lively conversation, and champagne flowing, this French-inspired celebration is set to be an unforgettable evening of style and sophistication.

Those eager to join this unforgettable evening can sign up for the exclusive Fan List/Phase 3 by visiting baltimore.dinerenblanc.com and clicking on ‘Attend Le Diner en Blanc’ to create an account. Doing this ensures you receive an invitation to Phase 3 and all the latest updates and event details as they are released.

Toni Sandridge, host of Le Dîner en Blanc in Baltimore, is thrilled to bring this unforgettable experience back to the city: “We couldn’t be more excited to return for our Seventh Edition! Baltimore has embraced the magic of Le Dîner en Blanc, and we can’t wait to create another extraordinary evening together.”

Co-host Tiffany Moody adds, “This year is even more special as we celebrate on Mother’s Day weekend. What better way to honor the incredible mothers and mother figures in our lives than by treating them to an elegant night out—with nothing to do but follow along and enjoy? To make it even easier, we’re offering a special Mother’s Day package to ensure a seamless and luxurious experience. We’re looking forward to a night of family, friendship, and the vibrant culture that makes Baltimore so unique.”

Le Dîner en Blanc is a celebration of elegance, community, and style, where every guest contributes to creating a magical atmosphere. To maintain the event's iconic aesthetic, all attendees are required to wear a chic, all-white ensemble. Creativity and sophistication in your outfit are highly encouraged! The signature white theme extends to the table settings, which should also be entirely white. Adding to the sense of mystery and excitement, the 2025 event location will remain secret until the very last moment. Guests will meet at designated departure points and be escorted to the venue by event volunteers. In keeping with Le Dîner en Blanc’s commitment to sustainability, attendees are asked to leave no trace behind, ensuring the venue is as pristine as they found it.

To fully embrace the experience, guests should bring essential items, including a table, two white chairs, a white tablecloth, and two white serviettes. A gourmet picnic basket with proper stemware and white dinnerware is also a must, though a catered basket option can be reserved online for added convenience. As a French-inspired event, only wine and champagne are served, but due to local Baltimore regulations, alcohol cannot be brought from home; instead, guests can pre-order their preferred selections through the official e-store. However, attendees are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages. Together, these details ensure a seamless and enchanting evening for all.

About Le Diner en Blanc - Baltimore

Le Diner en Blanc Baltimore is produced for the third year by Femmes en Blanc, led by Toni Sandridge and Tiffany Moody. These passionate leaders have elevated the event into a vibrant celebration of family, community, and cultural unity. Their mission transcends the creation of a stunning visual spectacle; they strive to foster meaningful connections and boost local businesses through an elegant, immersive gathering. Sandridge and Moody’s visionary approach draws guests from out of state, uniting a diverse array of attendees in a magical evening that truly captures Baltimore’s essence. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and community building has transformed Le Dîner en Blanc Baltimore into a must-attend event where food lovers, culture enthusiasts, and anyone searching for an unforgettable night under the stars can come together to create lasting memories.

About Le Diner en Blanc

Le Diner en Blanc is so much more than an event. It’s a unique cultural movement that empowers friends of friends to gather and celebrate their shared passions for life, food, fashion, and community, year after year, with a pinch of mystery and a large serving of spontaneity. Elegantly dressed in all white, guests arrive at a secret location for a chic picnic en masse. They bring their own tables, chairs, picnic baskets—all the trimmings—to sit down with friends and make new connections in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces. The location remains secret up until the very moment of arrival. Throughout the evening, guests from all backgrounds eat, dance, and reconnect with the finer things in life as they appreciate the night’s magical experience.

To date, over 120 cities in 40 countries have joined the ever-growing and international network to celebrate gourmet cuisine, offer extraordinary entertainment, and bring together vibrant individuals and bon vivants around the world. While Diner en Blanc International is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, every event in every city is hosted by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the original Parisian concept and wanted to bring it home and dress it up with regional flair. For more info, photos, and videos of Le Diner en Blanc events worldwide, visit dinerenblanc.com.

