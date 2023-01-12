Globally prominent advocate and physician chosen for Hepatitis B Foundation’s 2023 Community Commitment Award

Su Wang, MD, MPH, FACP, is a medical and scientific advisor to the Hepatitis B Foundation Dr. Chari A. Cohen, President, Hepatitis B Foundation

Su Wang, MD, MPH, who is a practicing physician in New Jersey, is one of the leading voices in the global hepatitis B community.

We have never had another advocate like Su Wang... She has been leading the global charge to motivate patients, community leaders, clinicians and policy makers to prioritize hepatitis B elimination.” — Chari A. Cohen, DrPH, MPH, Hepatitis B Foundation president