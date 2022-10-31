Submit Release
Blumberg Institute launches certificate program in Pharmaceutical Research & Development

Blumberg Institute

Drug inventor Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai leads the program, which he designed for early career professionals in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

DOYLESTOWN, PA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baruch S. Blumberg Institute is launching a new certificate program in Pharmaceutical Research & Development, which is designed for early career college graduates, including scientists and entrepreneurs, aspiring to advance their careers in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

The Drug Product Development Certificate program is a competitive graduate program with limited number of seats. This curriculum offers a well-rounded foundation of topics fundamental to the drug discovery and development processes.

The program comprises 12 weekly classes of two hours each, in-person at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center in Doylestown. Students will be assigned an advisor to specialize a path specific to the career interest of each student. Additionally, the curriculum includes lectures on regulatory affairs, intellectual property development and strategies for early seed money financing.

Benefits of the program:
- Prepares students for career advancement with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
- Builds a solid foundation in pharmaceutical science and related areas such as drug discovery, translational sciences, safety and toxicology studies, manufacturing processes and clinical trials through the broad-based curriculum.
- Provides students with the expert perspectives of successful entrepreneurs to gain ‘Bench to Market’ perspectives and what it takes to translate scientific discoveries to FDA approval.

Kunwar Shailubhai, PhD, MBA, who invented the drug Trulance and was a pharmaceutical industry CEO, will run the program. Please note that prerequisite for this certificate program is a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences.

The program’s faculty will include the Blumberg Institute’s principal investigators and pharmaceutical industry veterans who work with the Institute and the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center (PABC).

About the Baruch S. Blumberg Institute: An independent, nonprofit research organization, the Blumberg Institute was established in 2003 by the Hepatitis B Foundation to advance its research mission. Today, the Institute is one of the nation’s leading centers for translational research, particularly for hepatitis B and liver cancer. The Institute supports drug discovery, biomarker discovery and translational biotechnology around common research themes such as chronic hepatitis, liver disease and liver cancer in an environment conducive to interaction, collaboration and focus. The Blumberg Institute is located in the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, which it manages, near Doylestown, Pa. For more, go to www.blumberginstitute.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter (@BlumbergInstit1).

Montana McAlorum
Baruch S. Blumberg Institute
montana.mcalorum@bblumberg.org
