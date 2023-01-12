Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,713 in the last 365 days.

DC Residents Can Get Earlier Notice About Ticket Updates With Changes in Ticket Alert Service (TAS)

-In recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 's birthday holiday, all DC DMV locations will be closed on Saturday, January 14 and Monday, January 16. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17. Many of DC DMV's services will be available online or via the agency's free mobile app.

 

-DC DMV will host an on-the-spot hiring event on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, from 12-7 pm at 95 M Street SW. Submit your resume in advance and selected candidates will receive a formal invite with further instructions to participate in the event. Learn more.

 

-DC DMV recommends the use of masks by employees and customers at all DC DMV facilities. Masks are still required during the in-vehicle portion of a road test.

You just read:

DC Residents Can Get Earlier Notice About Ticket Updates With Changes in Ticket Alert Service (TAS)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.