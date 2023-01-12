DC Residents Can Get Earlier Notice About Ticket Updates With Changes in Ticket Alert Service (TAS)

-In recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 's birthday holiday, all DC DMV locations will be closed on Saturday, January 14 and Monday, January 16. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17. Many of DC DMV's services will be available online or via the agency's free mobile app.

-DC DMV will host an on-the-spot hiring event on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, from 12-7 pm at 95 M Street SW. Submit your resume in advance and selected candidates will receive a formal invite with further instructions to participate in the event. Learn more.

-DC DMV recommends the use of masks by employees and customers at all DC DMV facilities. Masks are still required during the in-vehicle portion of a road test.