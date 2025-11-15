DMV News You Can Use for November 2025

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

Greetings DC! As we enter the season of gratitude this November, I'm reflecting on how thankful I am to work alongside incredible DMV and DC Government colleagues who demonstrate their dedication and commitment to public safety every day.

In this month's newsletter we emphasize safe driving, including tips on how to check your vehicle for applicable recalls as we approach the colder months. We've also included a sobering reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence of substances, brought to you by DC DMV's Ignition Interlock Device (IID) Program in partnership with the DC Highway Safety Office.

Marking Veterans Day, on behalf of DC DMV, I extend a sincere thank you to the brave men and women who have fought for our nation's freedom. Keep reading to find out more about obtaining specialty veteran vehicle tags for those who have served.

Also, a reminder that all DC DMV locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 27, 2025. While enjoying delicious food and time with loved ones this Thanksgiving, you can also utilize DMV's online or mobile services from the convenience of your couch. Keep reading to learn more!

Finally, your feedback is always important to us. Write us a letter or join me for the monthly DC DMV Live Chat, held on the first Thursday of each month. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, December 4 at 12 p.m. For a full hour, I will respond in real-time to your DMV-related questions.

Thank you for reading the November edition of our newsletter. Drive safe, DC!

DMV News You Can Use - November 2025