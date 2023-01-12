All4Padel Club Named First Franchise Owner of a Pro Padel League Team in Mexico

All4Padel Club has been named the league's first team in Mexico and will play out of the city of Cancun.

Today, the Pro Padel League (PPL) – North America's first professional Padel league – is excited to announce that the All4Padel Club has been named the league's first team in Mexico.

Playing out of the city of Cancun – one of Mexico's largest tourist destinations and most popular resort locations – Oswaldo Torre will be the team's director. A leader in the development and explosive growth of Padel in Mexico, Torre is the Owner and Director of afpcourtsmx, the exclusive dealer in Mexico for adidas Padel courts, and the creator and Owner of the All4Padel Club in Mexico powered by adidas.

"I am so proud that the country where Padel originated is now going to have its first PPL team," commented Marcos del Pilar, Commissioner of the PPL. "We are excited to partner with the All4Padel Club led by Oswaldo Torre to bring the Pro Padel League to Cancun. Our league is committed to celebrating the sport's Spanish and Latin heritage so this new franchise is a very important milestone for us."

Founding his first Padel business building courts in Mexico in 2020, Torre became the exclusive distributor of All For Padel Courts in Mexico in 2021. Launching the All4Padel Club powered by adidas in 2022, their first club opened in Merida, Mexico. Offering the complete Padel experience, they provide players with access to high-performance facilities, tools, and academies. Their clubs also offer classes with certified coaches, tournaments, and other amenities that allow the community to enjoy the best Padel experience and development. In 2023, All4Padel will open clubs in Queretaro and Playa del Carmen by March, in Mexico City by May, and in Cancun by the end of the year.

"We are thrilled to partner with the PPL to establish the country's first team in Cancun," added Oswaldo Torre, Director of the All4Padel team.

Partnering with Torre on the All4Padel team is Activamed by Winhealth – specializing in sports rehabilitation with 20 centers across Mexico – led by Mexico's Olympic Basketball Team medical doctor, Alberto Alcocer, who is also a partner of a professional soccer team in Mexico. Additionally, Mexican real estate developer, Ricardo Campos, who owns a leading financial company, will also be partnering with Torre on the team and further development of clubs across Mexico.

In the weeks ahead, the PPL will be announcing other key cities that have been awarded franchises. These teams will ignite a Padel phenomenon in the U.S. and position the PPL at the forefront of the Padel explosion that is happening in North America.

The PPL's inaugural season will kick-off in the Spring of 2023 (with dates to be announced in January) and conclude with the PPL CUP Championship. During the first season, each team will consist of two male and two female players and will follow the international scoring format.

The PPL's mission is to create a premier sports league providing a national stage for the sport while generating nationwide awareness and excitement for Padel. Something that has never been done before, the PPL will provide players and fans with a new platform that showcases Padel and grows participation in the sport.

Currently, Padel has over 25 million players worldwide and is growing in popularity in the U.S. with the number of Padel courts set to double in 2023. Over 8 million players are projected to be playing in the U.S. by 2030. The PPL will enable players, coaches, team owners, facility owners, broadcasters, fans, sponsors, and brands to all be involved in, and capitalize on, the sport's explosive growth.

The league is dedicated to celebrating Padel's Spanish roots and has made VAMOS the PPL's official slogan. For more information on the PPL, visit: https://propadelleague.com/. VAMOS!

