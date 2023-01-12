Cyberize It, LLC announces certification as Women Owned Business Enterprise & as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise®
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberize It, LLC (aka Cyberizeit.com) announced today that its technology platform has been certified as a Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) in Ohio and Certified by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise®.
The state of Ohio’s Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) program is designed to assist women-owned businesses in obtaining contracts for goods and services, construction, architecture, engineering, information technology, and professional services. The WBE program does not apply a procurement goal or set-aside target for state government contracts. The state of Ohio developed the program because it recognized the need to encourage, nurture, and support the growth of women-owned businesses to foster their development and increase the number of qualified competitors in the marketplace.
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), the business voice of the LGBT community, is the only national advocacy organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities for the LGBT business community. NGLCC is the exclusive third-party certifying body for Certified LGBT Business Enterprise® (Certified LGBTBE®) companies. Over 1/3 of Fortune 500 recognize this certification and partner with NGLCC to create fully LGBT-inclusive supply-chains.
Cyberize It, LLC is excited to be the first in this industry to be awarded these certifications and looks forward to branching into more government-related services.
“As a notary myself, I understand the impact which this certification is for Cyberize It, LLC. Many industries and corporations want to empower and collaborate with certified small businesses,” says Amy Seitz.
About Cyberize It, LLC
Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 33 states and in the US territory of Guam.
Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards or requirements.
Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.
To learn more, go to www.cyberizeit.com.
Amy Seitz
Cyberize It, LLC
+1 614-368-1106
support@cyberizeit.com
