Garden State Bariatrics Has Been Reviewed & Approved By NJ Top Docs For 2023
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Michael Bilof and Dr. Basil Yurcisin of Garden State Bariatrics for 2023.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Bilof and Dr. Basil Yurcisin of Garden State Bariatrics have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2023. Garden State Bariatrics is an MBSAQIP accredited bariatric practice that provides surgical and ongoing medical care. The entire Garden State Bariatrics team is rigorously chosen for their passion for patients’ surgical, nutritional and lifelong success.
From a patient’s first call, email or informational seminar, the NJ Top Docs at Garden State Bariatrics look for ways to effectively and consistently remove obstacles that may impede success. Their office verifies insurance coverage, provides education on surgical options and answers every question.
They know bariatric surgery is an important decision and a lifelong change for every patient and are committed to providing support wherever possible.
Dr. Bilof is a leader among his peers. His fellow bariatric surgeons in New Jersey chose him as President of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeons (ASMBS) from 2014-2016. He has been repeatedly honored in the ‘I Love My Doc campaign’ at St. Barnabas Medical Center and has received the Patient Choice Award. But for Dr. Bilof, the most valuable part of his job is the extraordinary impact bariatric surgery has had in his patients’ lives. Their health is improved, and their life is reclaimed.
While Dr. Yurcisin’s training is world-class and his experience impeccable, Dr. Yurcisin has a warm and generous bedside manner; a compassion and openness with all of his patients and the ability to support patients with every facet of their medical needs (if he cannot help – he finds someone who can). Dr. Yurcisin takes his role as your medical advocate seriously – and does so with a smile and a sense of humor – a warrior to help you eradicate your medical illnesses with the warmth and compassion of an old friend.
To learn more about these NJ Top Docs, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/gsbwc
