WPVR NY Platinum Vibes Radio Presents its 2022 YEAR-END PINNACLE AWARDS

Celebrating the music, artists and fandoms that have made the biggest impact on WPVR

WPVR is thrilled to present the Pinnacle Awards as a special thank you to the artists and their dedicated supporters which make our radio platform a unique listening experience!” — Kevin James, WPVR Program Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WPVR NY Platinum Vibes Radio presents our 2022 YEAR-END PINNACLE AWARDS, where we celebrate the music, artists and fandoms that have made the biggest impact on our everyday programming for the calendar year 2022 in over 30 Categories.

The WPVR Pinnacle Awards Radio Broadcast will take place Friday evening, January 27, 2023 at 8PM EST, hosted by WPVR Program Director, Kevin James.

The hour-long extravaganza will be a radio show featuring a phenomenal mix of some of the best artists across the world in a multitude of genres.

Boasting a collection of almost 80 nominees, top nomination recipients are Justin Bieber, BLACKPINK, SB19, King & Prince, Agnez Mo, ARASHI and Calvin Harris. Other prominent acts such as Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Fujii Kaze and Beyonce are just a few of the names heading a list of other well-deserving nominated artists.

The amazing mix of mainstream, international and independent artists which comprise the Pinnacle Award nominees are all top notch and ultimately, no matter who wins the award in a given category, the evening is meant to celebrate the talents of each and every nominee.

Please join us for this exciting evening on January 27 as we announce which of your favorite artists have been nominated and will receive the 2022 Pinnacle Award.

You can tune into Platinum Vibes Radio via our website feed, iHeartRadio, Live365, TuneIn or Onlineradiobox depending on which sites are available in your country. You can also download the native Platinum Vibes Radio app available for iOS and Android.

Upholding the station mantra of "This is Where Extraordinary Happens", WPVR NY continues on its directive towards innovation in radio programming for the 21st century.

Visit https://platinumvibesradio.com/wpvr-2022-pinnacle-awards to view a full listing of each category and its respective nominations plus find out additional information on the fan vote period and the awards broadcast.

The WPVR Pinnacle Awards and Platinum Vibes Radio are a production of First Icon Entertainment, a company of The First Icon Agency LLC.