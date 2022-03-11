Young Phenom Elan Suave Sparks Up ‘22 with a Blazing New EP Release, “1 OF 1”

Elan Suave - "1 OF 1" EP Artwork

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 18-year-old music savant Elan Suave is the model of consistency having already grinded out an extensive catalog of singles and EP’s since his debut on the scene at only 14. The New York City hip-hop artist continues his flourishing music journey with the release of his 6th studio EP project, titled “1 OF 1” by way of his label Bam Bam Productions.

This new EP release serves as a seminal milestone in Elan’s music endeavors as each track displays his growth and maturity as an artist. The “1 OF 1” EP is a 5-track collection of certified bangers, booming bass lines and scorching hot bars that cohesively take you on a path into Elan’s mindset ....embracing the unwavering confidence in his abilities, individuality and how he views himself and also how others should perceive him.

The “1 OF 1” EP contains two recently released singles, the self-titled “1 OF 1” and “Faith” which have already garnered significant support across the streaming platforms, setting the stage for this EP to resonate with the masses of music listeners worldwide. “1 OF 1” is a lyrical masterstroke as Elan cleverly ties in the concept of each song into a record that collectively demonstrates his personal evolution and continued progression in his artistry.

For example, the EP starts off with “1 OF 1” where Elan steadfastly declares his uniqueness and confidence in what makes him different, while following up with “Faith” where he expresses a resolute belief in himself and his abilities. These abilities are lauded in the next track “Gifted” and he touches on his intent to utilize these gifts for his advancement…elevating himself.

On “Remind You”, he’s mindful of his worth and wants to get that point across…just in case that fact is being glossed over. The EP is then fittingly capped off with “To the Game '' where Elan is literally “stepping up his game” to achieve the things that will be a huge factor in him living the kind of life that he wants to live.

While each track on this EP represents an independent theme, they all carry the grandiose, pulsating soundscapes that have come to define an Elan Suave track, including the cinematic chord progressions and ear-catching melodies. As always, Elan accentuates the instrumentation with his signature harmonious transitions between a rap and melodic R&B style flow. His silky, smooth baritone vocal timbre distinctly captures your listening senses and displays a showmanship far beyond his years.

Elan joined forces on this EP project with a group of immensely talented young producers including Na2kaa, Hicks Made That, Nikblor Beats, Wayv and frequent collaborator Jose “Clutch” Martinez, as well as fellow hip-hop artist Yvng Khaa on “Gifted”.

Elan Suave is primed to leave an indelible mark on the hip-hop scene with the “1 Of 1” EP, continuing to raise the bar with each and every release while redefining the standards of the genre. Seeking to meet and surpass the almost 950,000 streams across 160 countries on Spotify last year, Elan is off to a tremendous start in exceeding that mark,

The "1 OF 1" EP is available on all streaming platforms.

