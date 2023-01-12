Guiderail Installation Scheduled at Night Next Week on I-95 North in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that guiderail installation will continue at night next week on northbound Interstate 95 in Delaware County under a $80.6 million project to rehabilitate pavement and several bridges on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will mill, overlay and rehabilitate the existing concrete pavement including 41 ramps; perform minor structural repairs to 15 of the 33 bridges located in the project limits; repair sections of median barrier; upgrade guide rail; install new pavement markings, delineators and rumble strips; repair and clean existing inlets and pipes; and replace damaged or missing traffic signs. The Pennsylvania Welcome Center just north of the Delaware state line also will be improved with concrete base repairs and new parking stripes, pavement markings and signs.

Allan A. Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

