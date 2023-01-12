Viaduct Rehabilitation Scheduled at Night on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that viaduct construction will continue on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) under a project to rehabilitate the Wayne Junction Viaduct over the SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in Philadelphia.



Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Stage 5 construction is currently underway on the northbound inner lane of the mile-long Wayne Avenue structure.



South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $94.2 million bridge improvement project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. More project information is available at www.us1wav.com.



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

