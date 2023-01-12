TCEQ approves fines totaling $409,492

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality yesterday approved penalties totaling $340,887 against 18 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, one multi-media, one municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tank, four public water supply, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one multi-media and three petroleum storage tanks.

In addition, on Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, 2022, the executive director approved penalties totaling $68,605 against 26 entities.

