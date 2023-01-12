CES expands service network with McCormick Service partnership
McCormick Service has joined the CES Family of Companies
McCormick Service has a tremendous reputation for installation and service of food equipment and refrigeration in central Illinois. We are honored to welcome McCormick to our CES family of companies.”HODGKINS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicagoland Equipment & Supply, (CES) Partners with McCormick Service, (McCormick) Leading service provider for repair and installation of food equipment and refrigeration in central Illinois.
— Tyler Jeffrey, CEO of CES
Hodgkins, Il. Chicagoland Equipment & Supply (CES), a portfolio company of Cooper Management, LLC, and a leading supplier of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the food industry, has partnered with McCormick Service, a leading servicer of Food Equipment and Refrigeration in Central Illinois. The transaction closed on December 31st, 2022, and an official announcement was made to McCormicks’s employees at the Company’s Urbana headquarters January 4th, 2023. The partnership is a continuation of CES’ efforts to expand its Service offering. Cook M&A (cookma.com), PFS (pfs-law.com), and Miller Cooper (millercooper.com) were advisors to the transaction.
“McCormick Service has a tremendous reputation for installation and service of food equipment and refrigeration in central Illinois. Flynn and Blake McCormick have run an amazing service team. The addition of McCormick brings our field based service team to 50 technicians. We are honored to welcome McCormick to our CES family of companies,” said Tyler Jeffrey, CEO of CES. “The combination extends our service reach into central Illinois.”
“We are very excited for the McCormick employees as this combination with CES provides the next phase of growth for our company. The family culture and focus on customer service at CES are a great fit with what we’ve built here at McCormick Service.” said Flynn McCormick, President McCormick Service.
The partnership with McCormick Service fits into CES’ strategy to be the leading seller of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the Food Industry. Through this combination, CES grows its network of service technicians. Together both CES and McCormick will expand its offerings to existing customers allowing them a one stop provider of Equipment, Supplies, and Service.
Elliot Wheeler, Chief Investment Officer of Cooper Management LLC, said “we are thrilled to welcome Flynn, Blake, Randy and the entire McCormick team to the CES family. We remain steadfast in growing the business to create a special community for customers, vendors, and most all, our talented employees. The addition of McCormick is a continuation of this strategy and our long-term vision.”
About Chicagoland Equipment & Supply, LLC
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Hodgkins, Illinois, CES is a leading supplier of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the food industry throughout the Upper Midwest. CES is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for its customers and the communities in which it operates. In 2018, CES partnered with Cooper Management, LLC to accelerate growth. For more information, please visit www.cesnationwide.com
About Cooper Management, LLC
Cooper Management, LLC is the family office for the Cooper Family of Chicago, Illinois. Cooper Management is focused on providing a permanent source of capital to build businesses in partnership with best-in-class management teams. For over forty years, the Family has facilitated the growth of companies across a variety of industries. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses, Cooper Management deploys capital across a wide spectrum of asset classes.
