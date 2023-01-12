Engineered Foam Packaging establishing operations in Lee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Engineered Foam Packaging (EFP), a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc., today announced plans to establish operations in Lee County. The company’s $15 million investment will create 53 new jobs.

Established in 1954, EFP is a leader in the design and manufacturing of custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions.

Located at 227 Browntown Road in Bishopville, EFP’s new operations will be the company’s first South Carolina location. The new facility will include the custom upfit of a 117,000-square-foot industrial building which will house the manufacturing and distribution operations. The company anticipates an expansion to the facility of an additional 50,000 to 100,000 square feet in two to three years.

Operations are expected to be online by August 2023. Individuals interested in joining the EFP team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

“We continue to invest in our business with a focus on applying unique capabilities to unlock the value of breakthrough packaging needs. This new manufacturing center in South Carolina augments our geographic reach allowing us to more effectively serve our diverse customer base in the Southeast, while opening a whole new geography for growth and expansion with prospective new customers. We are thrilled to partner with the state of South Carolina, Lee County and TheLINK Alliance as we establish our first South Carolina-based operation. The South Carolina and TheLINK project teams have been extremely helpful through our site selection journey, and we look forward to a long and successful future in Lee County.”-Engineered Foam Packaging President John Hoeper

“South Carolina continues to diversify its manufacturing industry by adding innovative companies such as Engineered Foam Packaging. Investing in rural areas within the state is a winning strategy for businesses and the community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are proud that companies continue to choose South Carolina, and our team is committed to providing top-notch resources for all businesses to excel. Congratulations to Engineered Foam Packaging, and welcome to South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Indeed, this is an exciting opportunity for Lee County and demonstrates our ability to attract and grow national and international businesses in our area. We are committed to the continued support of EFP as they strengthen our economy and our industrial landscape.” -Lee County Council Chairman Travis Windham

“This region continues to develop strong national and international ties by showcasing its ability to host and provide companies with the essential ingredients for its success. That, coupled with a solid workforce and dedicated leadership, catapults TheLINK region as we recruit and expand our industrial base. We are delighted by EFP’s decision to select Lee County for their first S.C. operation.” -TheLINK Economic Development Alliance Chairman Gordon Eckley

