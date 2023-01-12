01-12-2023 Friday Jackpot Grows to 1.35 Billion for Mega Millions

Charleston, W.Va. – Although West Virginia did have a million dollar ticket sold, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday continues to grow, reaching $1.35 billion with an estimated cash value of $707.9 million.

“We are ecstatic about having another million dollar winner right here in the Mountain State,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “As this jackpot continues to grow to the second highest in Mega Millions history, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the Lottery, but we do want to remind all of our players to please play responsibly.”

If hit, the jackpot would be the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

The million dollar ticket was sold at Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road, and was one of 16 second-tier winning tickets from Tuesday’s drawing.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Friday, which will mark the 25th drawing in the current jackpot run.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.