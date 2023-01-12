Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,794 in the last 365 days.

01-12-2023 Friday Jackpot Grows to 1.35 Billion for Mega Millions

Charleston, W.Va. – Although West Virginia did have a million dollar ticket sold, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday continues to grow, reaching $1.35 billion with an estimated cash value of $707.9 million.

“We are ecstatic about having another million dollar winner right here in the Mountain State,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “As this jackpot continues to grow to the second highest in Mega Millions history, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the Lottery, but we do want to remind all of our players to please play responsibly.”

If hit, the jackpot would be the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

The million dollar ticket was sold at Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road, and was one of 16 second-tier winning tickets from Tuesday’s drawing.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Friday, which will mark the 25th drawing in the current jackpot run.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

You just read:

01-12-2023 Friday Jackpot Grows to 1.35 Billion for Mega Millions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.