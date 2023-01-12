$50,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN BYRDSTOWN!

Back

BYRDSTOWN – Congrats to a Powerball player in Byrdstown, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, January 11, 2023.

The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Raj Market, 1211 Livingston Hwy., Byrdstown.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

