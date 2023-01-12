Submit Release
Apple, Samsung supplier BOE plans two new factories in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 12 -  

HÀ NỘI — Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, a supplier of both Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, plans to invest a substantial sum to build two factories in Việt Nam.

The investment may total up to US$400 million, UK-based Reuters reported.

BOE is in talks to lease dozens of hectares of land in the northern region to add to its relatively small plant in the south that supplies mostly TV screens to the Republic of Korea's Samsung and LG Electronics Inc.

BOE plans to use up to 100 hectares, with 20 per cent for a plant making remote control systems at a cost of $150 million. The rest will be for displays, with BOE spending $250 million to build a plant on 50 hectares while suppliers will use the remaining 30 hectares, all by 2025.

Northern Việt Nam has in recent years attracted significant investment from electronics giants, becoming a major hub for the production of smartphones, computers and cameras, including flagship goods from Apple and Samsung.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (Foxconn) and China's Luxshare Precision Industry also plan to assemble a number of Apple products in the area such as laptops and tablets. VNS

