Foundation Formed to Drive Economic Parity, Equity, Relief, and Growth Initiatives

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAAIA Foundation has been formed as not-for-profit foundation that will provide assistance and philanthropic support for programs aligned with its focus in communities around the world. “Our overarching goal is to identify and invest in organizations, initiatives and communities that help African Americans gain economic parity, equity, and sustainable long-term growth in the insurance and financial services industry and that strengthen communities from a social/economic perspective,” says Ken Branch, NAAIA Foundation CEO and Chair.

The foundation was born out of the desire of National African American Insurance Association leaders to expand influence beyond the membership, networking, education, recognition, and other benefits the association delivers. NAAIA Foundation will focus its efforts on addressing four key areas related to its mission: scholarship, leadership development, community redevelopment, and agency ownership.

In addition to Branch, NAAIA Foundation board members and officers include:

• Vice Chair, Anise Wiley-Little, Managing Partner, MEGA-K Enterprises LLC

• Treasurer, Greg Burns, Principal/Owner, MB3 Consulting

• Secretary, Jervis Hough, MS, CSCP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, Blaylock Van, LLC

• Bonnie Boone, Insurance Broker/ Risk Management Consultant

• Gerald Chiddick, Regional Executive, Midwest US, Zurich North America

• Whitnee Dillard, Executive Director, InvestSM and Diversity, Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America

• John Hill II, President (Retired), Public Service Insurance Company

• Janet Jordan-Foster, Executive Vice President, Axis Insurance Company and NAAIA Immediate Past Chair

• Jennifer Sellers, CIC, CPRM, Assistant Regional Vice President, The Hanover Insurance Group

• Dave Willis, CPIA, Editor-in-Chief, Rough Notes magazine

• George Woods, U.S. head-P&C broker sales management, Senior Vice President-Americas, Swiss Re America and current NAAIA chair

“The collective leadership skills, experiences and capabilities of these board members will contribute greatly to our ability to increase the number of African American professionals in the insurance and financial services industry; support career advancement and/or agency ownership; and broaden the understanding and capacity of the insurance industry in rebuilding communities when impacted by disasters,” Branch notes. “We look forward to working with other nonprofits that are committed to expanding learning, leadership, and mentoring opportunities and to advancing community development and economic empowerment causes.”

