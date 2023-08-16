Harold Jamison joins NAAIA Foundation board of directors

Harold L. Jamison of Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM) has been appointed to the board of directors of NAAIA Foundation.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harold L. Jamison, Corporate Secretary and Senior Vice President of the Human Resources and Regulatory Departments at Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM), has been appointed to the board of directors of NAAIA Foundation. NAAIA Foundation is a recently launched not-for-profit foundation that will provide assistance and philanthropic support for programs aligned with its focus in communities around the world.

“The Foundation exists to identify and invest in organizations, initiatives and communities that help African Americans gain economic parity, equity, and sustainable long-term growth in the insurance and financial services industry and that strengthen communities from a social/economic perspective,” says Ken Branch, NAAIA Foundation CEO and Chair.

“I want to help promote, support and development young and upcoming African American and Minorities in the opportunities in the Insurance Industry,” said Jamison. “I hope to do this through helping lead and also drawing from and sharing some of my own experiences making my way in my Professional Career.”

NAAIA Foundation was born out of the desire of National African American Insurance Association leaders to expand influence beyond the membership, networking, education, recognition, and other benefits the association delivers. NAAIA Foundation will focus its efforts on addressing four key areas related to its mission: scholarship, leadership development, community redevelopment, and agency ownership.

“The collective leadership skills, experiences and capabilities of Harold and our other board members will contribute greatly to our ability to increase the number of African American professionals in the insurance and financial services industry; support career advancement and/or agency ownership; and broaden the understanding and capacity of the insurance industry in rebuilding communities when impacted by disasters,” Branch notes. “We look forward to working with other nonprofits that are committed to expanding learning, leadership, and mentoring opportunities and to advancing community development and economic empowerment causes.”

Learn more about the NAAIA Foundation at naaiafoundation.org and follow the foundation via its social media sites.