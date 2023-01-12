Plnar to Showcase Insights – Our AI Powered Virtual Inspection Solution – at the 2023 INTRCONNECT conference – Booth 604
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading AI-Powered Virtual Inspection Solution for the Property Insurance Market will exhibit at the CoreLogic INTRCONNECT Conference January 17 – 19.
The team will be at Booth 604 at the J.W. Marriott L.A. Live, 900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA.
At the conference, Plnar will be unveiling its new solution, Plnar Insights that, in addition to providing accurately measured 3D models, 2D schematics, and floorplans per elevation; identifies damages, materials, and contents – instantly and automatically – all from smartphone images.
At the booth, be sure to ask about the Plnar First initiative, a new workflow of the Plnar process that puts the power of Plnar directly into the triage workflow, empowering the ability to obtain pictures, videos, and property insights First, well ahead of any triage and method of inspection efforts. This enables teams to determine MOI, freeze the loss site to reduce fraud, and empower policyholders with the ability to get their claim started quickly and easily - just by taking pictures with their smartphone.
The team will also be highlighting updates to the Plnar/CoreLogic integration which automatically imports floorplans directly into the CoreLogic Claim Center, as well as the latest updates to the Snap app, Snapshot, and Snap3D solutions.
What: INTRCONNECT Conference
Who: CoreLogic
Where: Booth #604, J.W. Marriott L.A. Live, Los Angeles, CA
When: January 17 -19, 2023
Website: https://intrconnect.nextgearsolutions.com/
About Plnar
Plnar is an InsurTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process digitally by enabling virtual inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate accurate 3D models of interior spaces as well as identifying damages, materials, and contents automatically from digital photos. Plnar streamlines the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. You can learn more about us by visiting plnar.ai
