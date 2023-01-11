Submit Release
TCEQ’S Mickey Leland Environmental Internship Program Can Help Businesses with Summer Staffing Shortages

Looking to fill your summer staffing shortages? We can help! The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is currently accepting sponsor requests for the Mickey Leland Environmental Internship Program (MLEIP).

Businesses and organizations with a presence in Texas may sponsor a paid summer intern through the MLEIP. Sponsors interview, select, and provide internship placement and compensation for these motivated interns. Sponsors also set internship dates, rate of pay, duties performed, and work hours.

Now entering its 32nd year, the MLEIP places undergraduate and graduate college students pursuing a wide range of disciplines at TCEQ, other participating state agencies, within city and county government, and also with participating private sector companies from across the state.

The program primarily attracts STEM majors. Students pursuing degrees in public health, law, public administration, business, accounting, finance, liberal arts, criminal justice, and communications also apply. This paid internship allows college students to explore future career opportunities while affording sponsors an opportunity to identify and hire emerging leaders who will soon graduate and enter the workforce.

The deadline for submitting a sponsor request form is March 31, 2023.

To hear what previous MLEIP participants think about this experience, visit https://youtu.be/zGsVLYw_GJcExit the TCEQ.

For more information on how to become a summer internship sponsor, visit TCEQ’s MLEIP sponsor webpage. Potential sponsors may also contact Juanita Baldwin, MLEIP education and outreach coordinator, at juanita.baldwin@tceq.texas.gov

